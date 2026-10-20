Cong to launch Uttarakhand Nyay Yatra on 22 October ahead of 2027 polls
Four contingents will lead march across state to highlight issues facing residents and target the BJP government's policies ahead of next year's assembly election
The Uttarakhand Congress will launch its Nyay Yatra on 22 October with four contingents.
Senior leaders, including Harish Rawat, Yashpal Arya and Ganesh Godiyal, will lead the marches.
The campaign will cover multiple assembly constituencies before a planned Vidhan Sabha Gherao programme.
The Uttarakhand Congress on Tuesday announced that its ‘Uttarakhand Nyay Yatra’ will begin on 22 October, with four contingents travelling through different parts of the state to highlight what the party described as the BJP government's “anti-people policies” and pressing public issues.
The campaign comes as the Congress prepares for the 2027 Uttarakhand assembly elections.
The first contingent will begin its march on 22 October after prayers at the Golju Temple in Almora. It will be jointly led by Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya and former chief minister Harish Rawat.
The group will travel through Ranikhet, Khairna, Bhawali and Bhimtal before reaching Haldwani. On 23 October, it will pass through Lalkuan, Kichha, Sitarganj, Nanakmatta and Khatima to reach Rudrapur.
The contingent will cover Gadarpur, Bazpur and Kashipur on 24 October before reaching Jaspur. Its programme will conclude on 25 October with a press conference in Haldwani.
The second contingent, led by state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal, MLA Vikram Singh Negi and MLA Lakhpat Singh Butola, will begin its journey on 22 October after prayers at Badrinath Dham.
It will travel through Joshimath and Pipalkoti to Chamoli before proceeding through Nandprayag, Karnaprayag and Gauchar to Rudraprayag on 23 October.
On 24 October, the march will cover Satpuli in the Chaubattakhal assembly constituency, Dugadda in the Yamkeshwar constituency and Kotdwar. The programme will continue in Lansdowne and Bironkhal on 25 October. A preparatory meeting for the party's proposed Vidhan Sabha Gherao in Gairsain is scheduled for 26 October.
The third contingent, led by former state Congress president Pritam Singh and former MLA Jot Singh Gunsola, will start from the Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Dehradun on 22 October.
The march will cover the Rajpur and Mussoorie assembly constituencies that day, followed by Sahaspur and Vikasnagar on 23 October. A large party workers' convention is scheduled in Tyuni, in the Chakrata assembly constituency, on 24 October.
On 25 October, the contingent will pass through the Cantt and Dharampur assembly constituencies before reaching Rishikesh on 26 October.
The fourth contingent will be led by the party's election management committee chairman, Harak Singh, along with MLAs Qazi Nizamuddin, Mamta Rakesh, Furkan Ahmed, Ravi Bahadur, Virendra Kumar Jati and Anupama Rawat.
The group will begin its march from Haridwar city on 23 October and cover the Haridwar Rural area. On 24 October, it will travel through the Khanpur, Manglaur and Jhabrera assembly constituencies.
The programme will continue through Bhagwanpur, Roorkee and Manglaur on 25 October, with the contingent scheduled to conclude its yatra in the Laksar and Jwalapur assembly constituencies on 30 October.
State Congress media chairperson Rajiv Maharshi said the Nyay Yatra would be organised in other assembly constituencies after the Vidhan Sabha Gherao programme. Rawat would participate in these events according to his convenience, he added.