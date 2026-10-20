Cong to launch Uttarakhand Nyay Yatra on 22 October ahead of 2027 polls

The Uttarakhand Congress will launch its Nyay Yatra on 22 October with four contingents.

Senior leaders, including Harish Rawat, Yashpal Arya and Ganesh Godiyal, will lead the marches.

The campaign will cover multiple assembly constituencies before a planned Vidhan Sabha Gherao programme.

The Uttarakhand Congress on Tuesday announced that its ‘Uttarakhand Nyay Yatra’ will begin on 22 October, with four contingents travelling through different parts of the state to highlight what the party described as the BJP government's “anti-people policies” and pressing public issues.

The campaign comes as the Congress prepares for the 2027 Uttarakhand assembly elections.

The first contingent will begin its march on 22 October after prayers at the Golju Temple in Almora. It will be jointly led by Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya and former chief minister Harish Rawat.

The group will travel through Ranikhet, Khairna, Bhawali and Bhimtal before reaching Haldwani. On 23 October, it will pass through Lalkuan, Kichha, Sitarganj, Nanakmatta and Khatima to reach Rudrapur.

The contingent will cover Gadarpur, Bazpur and Kashipur on 24 October before reaching Jaspur. Its programme will conclude on 25 October with a press conference in Haldwani.

The second contingent, led by state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal, MLA Vikram Singh Negi and MLA Lakhpat Singh Butola, will begin its journey on 22 October after prayers at Badrinath Dham.

It will travel through Joshimath and Pipalkoti to Chamoli before proceeding through Nandprayag, Karnaprayag and Gauchar to Rudraprayag on 23 October.

On 24 October, the march will cover Satpuli in the Chaubattakhal assembly constituency, Dugadda in the Yamkeshwar constituency and Kotdwar. The programme will continue in Lansdowne and Bironkhal on 25 October. A preparatory meeting for the party's proposed Vidhan Sabha Gherao in Gairsain is scheduled for 26 October.