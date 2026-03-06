Congress accuses BJP of weakening JD(U) after Nitish Kumar files RS nomination
Party leader Udit Raj claims JD(U) was gradually sidelined within the NDA as speculation grows over Bihar’s political future
The Congress on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of systematically weakening the Janata Dal (United) within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), shortly after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha.
Congress leader Udit Raj alleged that the BJP had gradually reduced the political strength of the Janata Dal (United) over the years, pushing it into a weaker position within the NDA alliance in Bihar.
Speaking to reporters, Raj claimed that the BJP deliberately altered the balance of power within the coalition, even though JD(U) had once been the dominant partner in the state.
“This is not about numbers. JD(U) was the bigger partner, but during the last elections it was reduced to a smaller position, even behind Chirag Paswan,” Raj said.
He alleged that candidates from Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party were fielded in constituencies where JD(U) candidates were contesting, while the BJP also put up its own nominees in those seats, weakening Nitish Kumar’s party within the alliance.
Raj’s remarks came soon after Nitish Kumar submitted his nomination for the Rajya Sabha, a move that has triggered renewed speculation about possible political changes in Bihar.
Political observers say replacing the veteran leader as chief minister could prove complicated for the BJP despite its growing strength in the state. Unlike states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, where the BJP has replaced chief ministers after securing clear mandates, the party governs Bihar as part of a coalition with JD(U).
The balance of power within the alliance has shifted in recent years. In the 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly election, JD(U) lost its “big brother” status within the NDA after performing weaker than the BJP.
However, the party managed to regain some ground in the most recent Assembly elections, winning 85 seats compared with the BJP’s 89.
Given the relatively narrow gap between the two parties, political sources suggest the BJP will need to carefully consider JD(U)’s position before making any major leadership decisions in the state.
Nitish Kumar’s personal influence also remains a key factor in Bihar’s politics. The long-serving leader enjoys strong support among sections of the Most Backward Classes as well as women voters.
Several welfare initiatives introduced during his tenure, including a bicycle scheme for schoolgirls and the enforcement of prohibition, have helped him build a loyal voter base.
Amid these factors, the debate over Nitish Kumar’s political future and JD(U)’s role within the NDA continues to intensify, with opposition parties accusing the BJP of gradually marginalising one of its longest-standing allies.
With IANS inputs
