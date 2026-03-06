Congress accuses BJP of weakening JD(U) after Nitish Kumar files RS nomination

The Congress on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of systematically weakening the Janata Dal (United) within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), shortly after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha.

Congress leader Udit Raj alleged that the BJP had gradually reduced the political strength of the Janata Dal (United) over the years, pushing it into a weaker position within the NDA alliance in Bihar.

Speaking to reporters, Raj claimed that the BJP deliberately altered the balance of power within the coalition, even though JD(U) had once been the dominant partner in the state.

“This is not about numbers. JD(U) was the bigger partner, but during the last elections it was reduced to a smaller position, even behind Chirag Paswan,” Raj said.

He alleged that candidates from Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party were fielded in constituencies where JD(U) candidates were contesting, while the BJP also put up its own nominees in those seats, weakening Nitish Kumar’s party within the alliance.

Raj’s remarks came soon after Nitish Kumar submitted his nomination for the Rajya Sabha, a move that has triggered renewed speculation about possible political changes in Bihar.

Political observers say replacing the veteran leader as chief minister could prove complicated for the BJP despite its growing strength in the state. Unlike states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, where the BJP has replaced chief ministers after securing clear mandates, the party governs Bihar as part of a coalition with JD(U).