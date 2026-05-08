Congress attacks Modi govt on women’s safety, cites 42 lakh cases in 10 years
Citing NCRB data, Mahila Congress alleges crimes against women have surged during BJP rule
The Congress on Friday, 8 May, launched a sharp attack on the Narendra Modi government over women’s safety, alleging that crimes against women have risen steadily during the BJP’s decade in power. The principal Opposition party has also accused BJP governments in various states of shielding the accused instead of ensuring justice for victims.
Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Congress women's cell chief Alka Lamba cited National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data to claim that 42,85,888 cases of crimes against women were registered across the country between 2014 and 2024 during the Modi regime.
“These are not mere statistics but over 42 lakh women and girls fighting for justice,” Lamba said, adding that annual crimes against women increased from 3.40 lakh cases in 2014 to nearly 4.42 lakh in 2024.
The Mahila Congress leader alleged that the BJP government’s flagship slogan 'Beti Bachao' had turned hollow amid rising incidents of rape, assault and atrocities against women across several states.
Quoting NCRB figures, she claimed that Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of crimes against women with over 66,000 cases, followed by Maharashtra with nearly 48,000 and Rajasthan with over 36,000 cases. Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, she said, reported around 33,000 and 27,000 cases respectively.
Lamba further claimed that nearly 10 Dalit women are raped every day in the country and that one woman falls victim to rape every 70 minutes.
She alleged that while the BJP uses slogans such as 'Nari Vandan' politically, influential accused linked to the ruling party are often protected from punishment. Taking a swipe at the Centre, she also accused the BJP of attempting to divert public attention from issues concerning women’s safety.
Raising concerns over crimes against Dalit and tribal women, Lamba said even the national capital remained unsafe for women despite repeated assurances by governments.
The Mahila Congress chief also referred to a recent alleged gangrape case involving a minor in Uttarakhand’s Champawat constituency, represented by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
She alleged that a BJP leader had been named in the Ankita Bhandari murder case in the same state, and accused the police of pressuring the gangrape victim’s family for a compromise instead of taking strict action against the accused.
According to Lamba, the victim’s father was taken into custody and the girl was prevented from meeting outsiders, while the accused remained free. She alleged that the Dhami government was attempting to protect its image and demanded an impartial probe outside Uttarakhand.
She also referred to a rape case involving a minor registered against Himachal Pradesh BJP MLA Hansraj, alleging that the ruling party was trying to shield him.
Invoking the controversial remission granted to convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, Lamba alleged that the 'Gujarat model' of protecting rape convicts had now spread across the country.
The Congress leader also cited recent gangrape incidents in Patna, including a case in which a girl was allegedly dumped near the chief minister’s residence after being sexually assaulted.
Demanding accountability from the Centre, Lamba said the NCRB data on crimes against women should be discussed during the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament. She urged the government to disclose not only crime figures but also the number of victims who had received justice and the number of accused convicted, particularly in cases registered under the POCSO Act.
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