Congress attacks Modi govt on women’s safety, cites 42 lakh cases in 10 years

The Congress on Friday, 8 May, launched a sharp attack on the Narendra Modi government over women’s safety, alleging that crimes against women have risen steadily during the BJP’s decade in power. The principal Opposition party has also accused BJP governments in various states of shielding the accused instead of ensuring justice for victims.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Congress women's cell chief Alka Lamba cited National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data to claim that 42,85,888 cases of crimes against women were registered across the country between 2014 and 2024 during the Modi regime.

“These are not mere statistics but over 42 lakh women and girls fighting for justice,” Lamba said, adding that annual crimes against women increased from 3.40 lakh cases in 2014 to nearly 4.42 lakh in 2024.

The Mahila Congress leader alleged that the BJP government’s flagship slogan 'Beti Bachao' had turned hollow amid rising incidents of rape, assault and atrocities against women across several states.