Congress boycotts ‘BJP’s rubber-stamp JPC’, alleges bid to rewrite Constitution

The Congress on Wednesday sharply attacked the Joint Committee of Parliament (JPC) formed to examine a set of contentious Bills — including the one that proposes empowering Parliament and state legislatures to remove sitting prime ministers and chief ministers under certain circumstances — calling it a “JPC of the BJP and its B-Team” and a “rubber stamp for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unconstitutional agenda”.

The party, along with several members of the Opposition INDIA bloc, has boycotted the committee, accusing the government of using its numerical strength to subvert parliamentary norms and push through legislation that could upend India’s federal and constitutional framework.

The controversy centres on the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, which, according to critics, could allow Parliament or a state Assembly to remove the prime minister, chief ministers, or cabinet ministers if they are detained or under arrest for more than 30 consecutive days on “serious charges”. The Bill, introduced amid fierce protests last week, is being viewed by opposition parties as a thinly veiled attempt to legitimise political disqualification by executive decree.

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi was appointed chairperson of the 31-member committee on Wednesday, prompting fresh outrage from the Opposition. In a post on X, Congress whip in the Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore said: “This is not a Joint Parliamentary Committee — it’s a JPC of BJP and its B-Team.”

He claimed that of the 31 members, 21 belong to the BJP or its NDA allies such as the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), AIADMK, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party, and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).