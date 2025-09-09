Congress calls on Dhankhar to end 50-day silence as nation awaits response

He recalled that Dhankhar’s resignation from the post of vice-president was both unprecedented and unexpected, coming at a time when he had publicly voiced serious concerns over pressing national issues. These included what Dhankhar perceived as the neglect of farmers by the Modi government, and the dangers posed by the growing “ahankar”, or arrogance, of those in positions of power.

Ramesh urged Dhankhar to speak out and offer guidance or reflections on these critical matters, suggesting that his voice would carry weight not just in the context of the vice-presidential election, but also in the larger discourse on governance, accountability, and the welfare of the nation’s citizens. He implied that Dhankhar’s perspective could provide a moral compass at a pivotal political moment, bridging the gap left by his sudden resignation and offering clarity to both lawmakers and the public.

Ahead of Tuesday’s poll, both the NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc held separate meetings at the Parliament complex on Monday to prepare MPs, conduct mock voting, and emphasise the importance of casting votes carefully.

The vice presidential election is held via secret ballot, and MPs are not bound by party whips, allowing them to vote freely.

With PTI inputs