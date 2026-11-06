Congress says Agnipath scheme must go, cites national security

Congress demands scrapping of Agnipath, alleging the scheme has weakened national security.

Party seeks retrospective benefits for retained Agniveers and lifelong pensions for families of those killed in action.

Fresh demands follow Centre's decision to extend the initial engagement of Agniveers by two years.

The Congress on Friday, 6 November demanded the scrapping of the Agnipath scheme, alleging that it had weakened the country's national security and calling for the restoration of regular recruitment into the armed forces.

The Opposition party also demanded that the 25 per cent of Agniveers selected for regular service be granted all the benefits of regular soldiers retrospectively, from the date of their initial recruitment under the scheme.

The demands come two days after the government announced changes to the scheme, under which Agniveers completing their initial four-year tenure would be offered a two-year extension, followed by an opportunity for permanent recruitment, subject to specified eligibility criteria.

The changes were announced on Wednesday by chief of defence staff General N.S. Raja Subramani, shortly after the Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved recommendations made by the three services following an exhaustive review of the recruitment scheme.