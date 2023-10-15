Congress fields Vikram Mastal, TV’s Hanuman, against CM Chouhan in MP

The Congress has fielded young television actor Vikram Mastal, who is popular for his portrayal of Hanuman in Anand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’, against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections.

Vikram hails from Salkanpur village in Budhni assembly constituency in Sehore district. He belongs to the Brahmin family (Sharma), but he adopted the surname ‘Mastal’ due to television serials he worked with.

Notably, state Congress president Kamal Nath, who has presented himself as a devotee of Lord Hanuman, apparently fielded Mastal to counter the BJP’s Hindutva ideology. Political observers also say that the Congress has played an ideological stroke with fielding Mastal against Chouhan.

“Vikram Mastal may not be a big political face against Shivraj Singh Chouhan, but his reel life character has a large canvas which will help the party to create an impression across the state. Any political attack against Mastal will be presented as an attack on his reel-life character -- Lord Hanuman and that perception may help to corner the BJP’s Hindutva ideology,” a Congress worker from Budhni said.