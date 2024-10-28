Congress accuses Maha govt of conspiring to compromise the state's interests

The Congress on Monday claimed that the Tata-Airbus C-295 aircraft facility inaugurated in Vadodara was earlier supposed to be set up in Nagpur and alleged that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instructions, the Centre and the Mahayuti dispensation have conspired to ensure the "wholesale surrender" of Maharashtra's interests.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the people of Maharashtra will give a befitting reply to the PM and his colleagues for their betrayal of the state.

The opposition party's attack came after Prime Minister Modi and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez inaugurated the Tata Advanced System Limited (TASL)-Airbus facility to manufacture C-295 military aircraft in India. The Tata-Airbus facility is the first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in India.

"Today, the non-biological PM is in Vadodara to launch the Tata-Airbus C-295 aircraft facility. This exact same project was supposed to be set up in Nagpur, but was shifted to Gujarat in 2022 on the eve of the assembly elections there," Ramesh said in his post on X.

One can only imagine the machinations that went on behind the scenes to ensure that Maharashtra lost out on this key investment, he said.