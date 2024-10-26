Modi govt systematically throttling MGNREGA: Jairam Ramesh

Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh on Saturday accused the Modi government of "systematically throttling" MGNREGA and demanded a hike in its budget as it is the "lifeline" of crores of India's poorest communities.

"MGNREGA — the lifeline of crores of India's poorest communities — is being systematically throttled by the non-biological PM's government. Budget allocations are being cut relentlessly, and wage rates have been stagnant. Now, through an ill-conceived reliance on technology, workers are being denied their right to work and their right to fair payment," Ramesh said in a statement.

The Congress leader, who served as the Union rural development minister in the UPA-2 government, said in January 2024, the rural development ministry mandated the nationwide implementation of an Aadhaar-based payment system (ABPS) for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

To be eligible for ABPS, workers must meet several conditions, including linking Aadhaar to their job card with the name matching in both, and mapping the Aadhaar-seeded bank account with the National Payments Corporation of India, he said. "Ten months later, we now have data on the catastrophic impact of this policy shift," he alleged.