Congress demands JPC probe into IDBI Bank sale

Congress demands a JPC probe into the proposed sale of IDBI Bank to Fairfax Financial Holdings.

The party alleges the Modi government is bypassing safeguards to facilitate the deal.

Shaktisinh Gohil cites a 2003 parliamentary assurance that the government’s stake in IDBI Bank would not fall below 51 per cent.

The Congress on Monday, 2 November demanded a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the proposed sale of IDBI Bank, alleging that the Modi government was selling a profitable public sector bank to Fairfax — a corporate group close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The party also accused the government of violating established rules and safeguards to facilitate the deal involving Fairfax Financial Holdings, whose chairman Prem Watsa has been a vocal admirer of Modi.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters in Delhi, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil said IDBI Bank, established during the tenure of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri to promote and finance industrial development, could not be privatised.

Gohil played an old video clip of former finance minister Jaswant Singh, who had chaired the parliamentary standing committee on finance in 2003. In his speeches in the Lok Sabha on 8 August 2003 and the Rajya Sabha on 15 August 2003, Singh had assured Parliament that the government's stake in IDBI Bank would not be reduced below 51 per cent.