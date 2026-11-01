Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of forcing shops shut in Delhi's Connaught Place

Rahul Gandhi claims shops in Connaught Place were forcibly shut ahead of the INDIA bloc rally.

He had urged protesters travelling to Delhi to support local traders by shopping.

The Opposition alliance is holding a rally against alleged electoral irregularities and demanding the CEC's resignation.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the BJP of forcibly shutting shops in Delhi's Connaught Place, alleging that the move was causing financial losses to local traders ahead of the festive season.

In a video recorded from an open vehicle while travelling towards the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction, Gandhi said the INDIA bloc had urged people attending its rally to shop in the area to support local businesses.

“But upon reaching Connaught Place, we learned that the BJP has forcibly shut down all the shops. The country is watching how the BJP is causing loss to the shopkeepers,” he said.

The Congress leader had appealed to people travelling to the national capital for the Opposition alliance's 'Chalo Dilli' march and rally to support local traders by shopping ahead of Diwali, Chhath and Bhai Dooj.

In a video message posted on X on Saturday night, Gandhi said lakhs of people were expected to reach Delhi for the protest at Ramlila Maidan and urged them to purchase goods from small businesses.