Congress leader seeks security upgrade for Rahul Gandhi, family after alleged threat
Party has previously raised concerns about the dilution of security protocols around key opposition figures
Senior Congress leader and CWC member Naseem Khan has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take immediate action following an alleged threat against Rahul Gandhi made by a BJP spokesperson. He also called for enhanced security for Gandhi and other members of his family, citing "serious risk" to their lives.
In a letter submitted on Tuesday, Khan referred to a reported statement by BJP spokesperson Printo Mahadevan, who allegedly threatened to shoot Gandhi in the chest — a remark the Congress leader described as 'extremely serious and alarming'.
Khan demanded that strict action be taken against Mahadevan, asserting that such threats must not be taken lightly, particularly when directed at national political figures. “This is not just a threat against an individual, but against the democratic fabric of the country,” Khan said in the letter.
He further appealed for special protection measures to be put in place for Rahul Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, stating that the Gandhi family faces an elevated security risk due to their political visibility and frequent engagement with the public.
The Congress leader noted that Rahul Gandhi has been consistently vocal in raising issues concerning public welfare, constitutional rights, and the defence of democracy — positions that may have made him a target of hostility.
“Rahul Gandhi has consistently raised his voice for the protection of common people and for safeguarding democracy and the Constitution,” Khan wrote.
The party has previously raised concerns about the dilution of security protocols around key Opposition figures, particularly in light of Rahul Gandhi's high-profile public events, including his Bharat Jodo Yatra and recent parliamentary speeches critical of the government.
The matter is likely to be raised by the Congress during the upcoming session of Parliament.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines