Congress leader seeks security upgrade for Rahul Gandhi, family after alleged threat

Senior Congress leader and CWC member Naseem Khan has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take immediate action following an alleged threat against Rahul Gandhi made by a BJP spokesperson. He also called for enhanced security for Gandhi and other members of his family, citing "serious risk" to their lives.

In a letter submitted on Tuesday, Khan referred to a reported statement by BJP spokesperson Printo Mahadevan, who allegedly threatened to shoot Gandhi in the chest — a remark the Congress leader described as 'extremely serious and alarming'.

Khan demanded that strict action be taken against Mahadevan, asserting that such threats must not be taken lightly, particularly when directed at national political figures. “This is not just a threat against an individual, but against the democratic fabric of the country,” Khan said in the letter.