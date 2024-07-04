Security beef-up for Rahul Gandhi amid Hindutva extremist threats

Security has been heightened outside Rahul Gandhi’s residence in Delhi following intelligence inputs that Hindutva right-wing extremists may cause 'disturbances' near the residence, according to a report in the Indian Express.

"Security was heightened during the afternoon hours after a tip-off was received regarding a possible disturbance in the area," a police officer was quoted as saying in the report. A platoon of paramilitary forces, along with local police personnel, has been deployed, the officer also said.

This development follows Gandhi's hard-hitting speech about Hindutva politics in Parliament on Monday, 1 July. In his 100-minute address, Gandhi stated that while Hindus do not engage in violence, political Hindutva, represented by the BJP, does. His remarks caused a commotion in the Lok Sabha.