Security beef-up for Rahul Gandhi amid Hindutva extremist threats
A platoon of paramilitary forces, along with local police personnel, has been deployed, a Delhi Police officer said
Security has been heightened outside Rahul Gandhi’s residence in Delhi following intelligence inputs that Hindutva right-wing extremists may cause 'disturbances' near the residence, according to a report in the Indian Express.
"Security was heightened during the afternoon hours after a tip-off was received regarding a possible disturbance in the area," a police officer was quoted as saying in the report. A platoon of paramilitary forces, along with local police personnel, has been deployed, the officer also said.
This development follows Gandhi's hard-hitting speech about Hindutva politics in Parliament on Monday, 1 July. In his 100-minute address, Gandhi stated that while Hindus do not engage in violence, political Hindutva, represented by the BJP, does. His remarks caused a commotion in the Lok Sabha.
On Wednesday, local BJP leaders and workers protested in Delhi against Gandhi’s remarks and demanded an apology from him. Protesters also gathered near Jaisalmer House and attempted to move towards the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road, raising slogans against Gandhi and his party.
Delhi BJP leaders and workers along with United Hindu Front activists were among those staging the protest.
A group of right-wing activists associated with the VHP and Bajrang Dal also attacked the Congress office in Ahmedabad, where they defaced Gandhi's photographs with paint and vandalised the office, leading to a clash between Congress and VHP-Bajrang Dal activists.
Later, holding the BJP and RSS responsible for the attack on the Congress office in Ahmedabad, Gandhi posted on X: "The cowardly and violent attack on the Gujarat Congress office further strengthens my point about the BJP and the Sangh Parivar.
"The people of Gujarat can clearly see through their lies and will teach the BJP government a decisive lesson," Gandhi added. "I repeat — INDIA is going to win in Gujarat!"
It is worth recalling here that Rahul Gandhi’s father, the late PM Rajiv Gandhi, and his grandmother, Indira Gandhi, both died owing to lapses in security. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber, while Indira Gandhi was shot and killed by her Sikh bodyguards. Rahul Gandhi is protected under a Z-plus security cover with advanced security liaison (ASL) provided by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.
