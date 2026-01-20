'Where's the election?' Congress likens BJP president pick to ‘Bigg Boss’
Opposition says BJP announced new chief before holding poll; Pawan Khera makes remarks at press conference
Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party after it formally declared Nitin Nabin as its new national president, alleging that the ruling party announced the outcome first and then spoke of an election process.
Reacting to the development at a press conference, Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera questioned the manner in which the BJP’s organisational election was conducted.
“Where is the election? Why do you even call it an election? You announce the president first and then say there will be an election, and then there is no election,” Khera said.
Khera also made remarks targeting Gyanesh Kumar, saying the Chief Election Commissioner had no role to play in the BJP’s internal process. “Gyanesh Kumar wants to resign in protest; he has no role, he can’t even influence, he can’t even manipulate anything,” Khera said, in a sarcastic comment.
The Congress has been alleging irregularities in electoral processes and has criticised the Election Commission on multiple occasions.
Earlier in the day, Nabin, 45, was formally declared BJP national president, succeeding J.P. Nadda.
The result was announced by K. Laxman, who served as the returning officer for the party’s organisational polls and handed over the certificate of election to Nabin. He becomes the youngest person to occupy the top post of the party.
Responding to remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said Nabin was his “boss” in party matters, Khera said the BJP leadership keeps changing its internal hierarchies. “Sometimes Mohan Bhagwat becomes someone’s boss, sometimes Modi becomes someone’s boss. We don’t care,” he said.
Khera also referred to the recent controversy in Prayagraj involving Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, alleging misplaced priorities on the part of the BJP leadership.
Nabin, who became the 12th BJP president since the party’s founding in 1980, had resigned earlier this month from the Bihar cabinet, where he held the law and justice, urban development and housing portfolios, after being appointed working president of the party on 14 December.
