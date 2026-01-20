'Where's the election?' Congress likens BJP president pick to ‘Bigg Boss’

Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party after it formally declared Nitin Nabin as its new national president, alleging that the ruling party announced the outcome first and then spoke of an election process.

Reacting to the development at a press conference, Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera questioned the manner in which the BJP’s organisational election was conducted.

“Where is the election? Why do you even call it an election? You announce the president first and then say there will be an election, and then there is no election,” Khera said.

Khera also made remarks targeting Gyanesh Kumar, saying the Chief Election Commissioner had no role to play in the BJP’s internal process. “Gyanesh Kumar wants to resign in protest; he has no role, he can’t even influence, he can’t even manipulate anything,” Khera said, in a sarcastic comment.

The Congress has been alleging irregularities in electoral processes and has criticised the Election Commission on multiple occasions.