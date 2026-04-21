Congress MP moves privilege notice against PM Modi over ‘aspersions’ on MPs

Congress leader K.C. Venugopal on 21 April submitted a privilege notice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging that the Prime Minister cast aspersions on Members of Parliament during his recent address to the nation.

The notice, moved under Rule 222 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, pertains to the Prime Minister’s 18 April address following the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 in the Lower House.

Venugopal alleged that in the address, the Prime Minister criticised Opposition parties for blocking the bill and made remarks on their voting behaviour, attributing motives to members.

Allegations of breach of privilege

In his submission, Venugopal said that “casting reflections, aspersions, imputing motives” to Members of Parliament in relation to their conduct in the House amounts to a “gross breach of privilege and contempt of the House”.

“I submit this notice… to take cognisance of this grave incident as a clear and deliberate breach of privilege and contempt of the House, and to refer the matter to the Committee on Privileges of Lok Sabha for a detailed inquiry,” he said.

He urged the Speaker to take “immediate and decisive steps” to uphold the sanctity of Parliament and protect the constitutional rights of its members.

Opposition reactions and political response

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh supported the move, stating that the notice was issued against the Prime Minister’s address following the bill’s defeat in the Lok Sabha.