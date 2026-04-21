Congress MP moves privilege notice against PM Modi over ‘aspersions’ on MPs
K.C. Venugopal alleges breach of parliamentary privilege, seeks probe by Lok Sabha panel
Congress leader K.C. Venugopal on 21 April submitted a privilege notice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging that the Prime Minister cast aspersions on Members of Parliament during his recent address to the nation.
The notice, moved under Rule 222 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, pertains to the Prime Minister’s 18 April address following the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 in the Lower House.
Venugopal alleged that in the address, the Prime Minister criticised Opposition parties for blocking the bill and made remarks on their voting behaviour, attributing motives to members.
Allegations of breach of privilege
In his submission, Venugopal said that “casting reflections, aspersions, imputing motives” to Members of Parliament in relation to their conduct in the House amounts to a “gross breach of privilege and contempt of the House”.
“I submit this notice… to take cognisance of this grave incident as a clear and deliberate breach of privilege and contempt of the House, and to refer the matter to the Committee on Privileges of Lok Sabha for a detailed inquiry,” he said.
He urged the Speaker to take “immediate and decisive steps” to uphold the sanctity of Parliament and protect the constitutional rights of its members.
Opposition reactions and political response
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh supported the move, stating that the notice was issued against the Prime Minister’s address following the bill’s defeat in the Lok Sabha.
He alleged that such an address is traditionally reserved for matters of national importance and unity, and criticised what he described as partisan remarks targeting the Opposition.
The BJP has not immediately responded to the allegations.
Bill, voting and constitutional concerns
Venugopal said the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which sought to implement women’s reservation, also proposed changes linked to delimitation, which Opposition parties had opposed.
He claimed that the bill sought to amend provisions related to delimitation under Article 82 of the Constitution, raising concerns about its impact on the federal structure and parliamentary representation.
According to the notice, Opposition members were exercising their parliamentary duties in opposing the bill, and any remarks questioning their intent or conduct undermine the independence of the legislature.
The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha on 17 April, leading to political exchanges between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Opposition parties.
The Prime Minister addressed the nation on 18 April following the development, criticising Opposition parties for blocking the legislation, while the Opposition has maintained that its objections were related to provisions linked to delimitation rather than women’s reservation itself.
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