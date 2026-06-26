Congress condoles Venezuela quake victims, backs humanitarian aid

The Congress on Friday expressed solidarity with the people of Venezuela following the devastating twin earthquakes that struck the South American nation, saying India stands ready to extend humanitarian assistance and all possible support as rescue efforts continue.

In a message posted on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge conveyed his condolences over the large-scale loss of life and destruction caused by the two powerful earthquakes.

"On behalf of the Indian National Congress, I express our profound grief and deepest condolences over the catastrophic loss of life and widespread devastation caused by the twin earthquakes that have struck Venezuela," Kharge said.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved families and all those affected, saying his thoughts were with those who had lost loved ones, people still trapped beneath the rubble, the injured and rescue personnel engaged in relief operations.