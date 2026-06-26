Congress condoles Venezuela quake victims, backs humanitarian aid
Mallikarjun Kharge says India stands with Venezuelan people as death toll from twin earthquakes continues to rise
The Congress on Friday expressed solidarity with the people of Venezuela following the devastating twin earthquakes that struck the South American nation, saying India stands ready to extend humanitarian assistance and all possible support as rescue efforts continue.
In a message posted on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge conveyed his condolences over the large-scale loss of life and destruction caused by the two powerful earthquakes.
"On behalf of the Indian National Congress, I express our profound grief and deepest condolences over the catastrophic loss of life and widespread devastation caused by the twin earthquakes that have struck Venezuela," Kharge said.
He extended sympathies to the bereaved families and all those affected, saying his thoughts were with those who had lost loved ones, people still trapped beneath the rubble, the injured and rescue personnel engaged in relief operations.
Kharge said India and Venezuela have traditionally shared warm and friendly relations based on mutual respect and cooperation, adding that the people of India stood "shoulder to shoulder" with the people of Venezuela during this difficult period.
He also said India was prepared to provide humanitarian assistance and any other support required to help Venezuela recover from the disaster.
The Congress leader concluded by expressing hope that those injured would recover quickly and that the people of Venezuela would find the strength to rebuild their lives.
The twin earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, struck Venezuela on Wednesday evening and were among the strongest recorded in the country in more than a century. The tremors were felt across the region, causing widespread destruction.
According to Venezuelan authorities, the official death toll had risen to around 235 by late Thursday, while at least 4,300 people were reported injured. Thousands of people are still missing, raising fears that the number of casualties could increase further as rescue operations continue.
With IANS inputs