Modi government ‘surrendered’ India’s interests to China after Galwan: Kharge

The Congress on Thursday pointed to the Narendra Modi government compromising India’s national interests by allowing China to tighten its grip over several critical sectors of the economy and noted that dependence on Chinese imports had deepened significantly since the Galwan clash in 2020.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, citing a media report on India’s continued reliance on Chinese supplies in strategic industries, said sectors expected to shape the country’s future remained heavily dependent on imports from China.

In a post on X, Kharge said that the government had effectively “surrendered” India’s interests to Beijing despite the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash six years ago.

He claimed that India’s imports from China had risen by 101.81 per cent by 2025-26, pushing the bilateral trade deficit to USD 112.1 billion.

Kharge said China accounted for 86 per cent of India’s antibiotic imports and nearly 74 per cent of imports of active pharmaceutical ingredients, bulk drugs and drug intermediates in 2024-25.