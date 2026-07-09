Modi government ‘surrendered’ India’s interests to China after Galwan: Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge questions govt over India’s growing trade, industrial dependence on China
The Congress on Thursday pointed to the Narendra Modi government compromising India’s national interests by allowing China to tighten its grip over several critical sectors of the economy and noted that dependence on Chinese imports had deepened significantly since the Galwan clash in 2020.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, citing a media report on India’s continued reliance on Chinese supplies in strategic industries, said sectors expected to shape the country’s future remained heavily dependent on imports from China.
In a post on X, Kharge said that the government had effectively “surrendered” India’s interests to Beijing despite the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash six years ago.
He claimed that India’s imports from China had risen by 101.81 per cent by 2025-26, pushing the bilateral trade deficit to USD 112.1 billion.
Kharge said China accounted for 86 per cent of India’s antibiotic imports and nearly 74 per cent of imports of active pharmaceutical ingredients, bulk drugs and drug intermediates in 2024-25.
He also claimed that 66 per cent of India’s EV component imports came from China, while a large majority of lithium-ion batteries used in Indian electric vehicles were sourced from the country.
The Congress chief further alleged that India imported nearly 93 per cent of its permanent magnets from China in 2025-26, and said the country supplied more than 99 per cent of India’s undiffused silicon wafer imports — a key input for solar cells.
Targeting the government over recent policy decisions, Kharge alleged that it had eased restrictions to allow four Chinese companies to bid for public power projects in India. He also referred to continuing tensions along the Line of Actual Control and accused China of persisting with encroachments in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh.
Kharge further claimed that China’s role in Pakistan’s actions during Operation Sindoor had been acknowledged by the Deputy Chief of Army Staff and was part of the official record.
“The Modi government has hurt India’s national interests by letting Beijing capture India’s most critical industries since Galwan,” Kharge said, attacking the government’s handling of trade and strategic policy.
There was no immediate response from the central government or the Bharatiya Janata Party to the Congress leader’s allegations.
With PTI inputs