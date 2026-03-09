Cong returns to RS from Himachal after 10 yrs as Anurag Sharma wins unopposed

Congress leader Anurag Sharma was on Monday declared elected to the Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh after he emerged the sole candidate in the fray for the state’s lone Upper House seat.

The announcement was made by the returning officer — the secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha — after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations passed with no other contenders remaining in the race. The seat was earlier held by BJP leader Indu Goswami.

Sharma’s election marks the Congress party’s return to the Rajya Sabha from the hill state after a gap of nearly a decade. The BJP had held the seat in 2018, 2020 and 2022. In a dramatic development in 2024, the BJP wrested the seat from the Congress despite the latter being in power in the state and enjoying a majority in the Assembly.

Sharma, who currently serves as president of the Kangra District Congress Committee, hails from Bir in the Baijnath area of Kangra district. He is also president of the Billing Paragliding Association, which oversees activities at the popular paragliding destination.

Born on 29 August 1978, Sharma has been associated with the Congress since the mid-1990s. He began his political career in student politics and earlier served as president of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) at Baijnath Government College. He later went on to serve as the state general-secretary of the party’s youth wing between 1998 and 2001.