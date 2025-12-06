Congress, SAD accuse AAP of 'manipulating' Punjab poll nominations

The nomination process for the upcoming Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections in Punjab has drawn sharp scrutiny and criticism after widespread accounts of disturbances, intimidation, and alleged misuse of police authority surfaced. These developments have triggered political uproar, court intervention, and calls for impartial investigations, casting doubt on the integrity of the local elections scheduled for 14 December.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday, 5 December, seeking an extension of the nomination deadline, which expired on Thursday. He accused state officials and local authorities of enabling — if not directly facilitating — incidents in which nomination papers were torn apart, snatched, or deliberately destroyed, preventing numerous candidates from filing their papers.

In his petition, Bajwa cited multiple cases where candidates were allegedly detained without cause, physically confronted, or obstructed from reaching filing centres. “Videos and photographs clearly show individuals fleeing with nomination papers, violent clashes, and officials nowhere to be seen,” Bajwa stated in his plea. He urged the court to direct the State Election Commission to extend the last date and introduce an independent monitoring mechanism or deploy neutral observers to protect the fairness and peaceful conduct of the polls.

The most contentious element of the petition was Bajwa’s demand for a Central agency probe into the conduct of Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Varun Sharma. An alleged audio recording has emerged that purportedly captures Sharma instructing personnel to disrupt the nomination process, raising troubling questions about police impartiality.