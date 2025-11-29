Punjab: What’s New Delhi up to in Chandigarh?

In hindsight, say the people of Punjab, the signs were always there of the BJP and Union government’s growing interest in Chandigarh. Home minister Amit Shah’s visits to the Union Territory had grown more frequent. IAS officers from the Punjab and Haryana cadres were systematically being replaced by ‘outsiders’ or IAS officers from the Arunachal Pradesh–Goa–Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

The most recent indication was New Delhi’s aborted attempt to replace Panjab University’s elected Senate and Syndicate, the university’s policy-making and executive bodies, respectively.

There have been other flashpoints as well, including the deployment of Central paramilitary forces at projects maintained by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and disputes with New Delhi over flood-related assistance.

The latest political storm broke after a Parliament bulletin on 21 November listed the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025, for introduction in the winter session starting 1 December.

The listing signalled the Centre’s intent to place Chandigarh under Article 240, giving the President sweeping regulatory powers over the Union Territory, as in other UTs without legislatures. Its timing lay at the heart of the controversy: proposed just when the BJP is pushing to expand its footprint in the state and preparing to contest next month’s zila parishad and block samiti elections on its own.

Why would New Delhi want Chandigarh under Article 240? As a Union Territory, Chandigarh’s budget is prepared by the Union finance ministry and any structural legislation must be passed by Parliament.

Under Article 240, however, changes can be imposed via a simple presidential notification, bypassing Parliament. Recent moves in Lakshadweep and the Andaman- Nicobar Islands illustrate the scale and scope of government intervention this could allow.