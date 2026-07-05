Congress to oppose Bill seeking removal of ministers jailed for 30 days

The Congress on Sunday said it would strongly oppose in Parliament a proposed Constitution amendment Bill that seeks the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers and ministers who remain in judicial custody for 30 consecutive days in serious criminal cases, alleging that the legislation could be used to target political opponents.

The opposition party's remarks came days after sources said a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the proposed legislations is likely to adopt its report on 17 July before submitting it in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which begins on 20 July.

If approved by the Union Cabinet, the Bills could be introduced during the upcoming session.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh alleged that the proposed legislation was designed to facilitate the "political harassment" of opposition leaders.

He also expressed confidence that the government would not be able to secure the two-thirds majority required to pass the Constitution amendment Bill.

"The Bill states that if a minister is in jail for 30 consecutive days for a criminal offence punishable by more than five years, then on the 31st day, he or she will be dismissed. This is extraordinary. Court proceedings are still going on. In India, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty," Ramesh told PTI Videos.

Referring to central investigative agencies, he alleged that the legislation could be used as an instrument of "political vendetta" and "political vengeance".

"This is to ensure political harassment of your adversaries," he said.

Claims on numbers in Parliament

Ramesh also claimed the Centre lacked the numbers to pass both the proposed Bill on the removal of ministers and the Constitution amendment Bill relating to delimitation for implementing women's reservation.

"They may try to reintroduce it during the Monsoon Session. We are going to oppose it. We are also going to oppose the delimitation Bill," he said.