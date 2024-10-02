Congress won confidence with 'nyay yatra' in Chhattisgarh: Sachin Pilot

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said his party has won the confidence of people through its nyay yatra in Chhattisgarh and the politics of arrogance will not longer work.

The yatra, led by Chhattisgarh Congress chief Deepak Baij, commenced on 27 September from Giraudpuri, the centre of faith for the Satnami community in Balodabazar-Bhatapara district. After covering 125 km in six days, the foot march concluded in Raipur on Wednesday.

Addressing party leaders and workers at Raipur's Gandhi Maidan at the conclusion of the yatra, AICC in-charge for Chhattisgarh Pilot slammed the Union and state BJP governments, accusing them of using Central agencies to "suppress" the voices of his party leaders.

In the last 10 months of BJP rule, criminal offences have been constantly rising in Chhattisgarh and it is unfortunate that the state government, to hide its "failure", has been trying to defame the Congress, he claimed.

"The state government has been implicating Congress leaders on false charges. Be it the BJP government at the Centre or the state, they use income tax (department), CBI and ED to suppress the voices of Congress leaders," Pilot charged.

"Through the nyay yatra, we have won the confidence of people. The politics of arrogance, attack and pressure will not work anymore. You (BJP) have been elected to power, so you must fulfil the promises made in your manifesto instead of intimidating the opposition," he said. People elected the (BJP) government in Chhattisgarh for good governance, but the government here wanted to destroy the Congress, he added.