CWC begins key meet in Hyderabad to evolve poll strategy
This is the first meeting of CWC after the 84-member body was reconstituted last month by Mallikarjun Kharge, elected party president in October 2022
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday began its crucial meeting in Hyderabad to discuss and evolve a strategy for the upcoming assembly elections in five states and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
The meeting of the highest decision-making body of the party began at the Taj Krishna hotel with a flag-hoisting by party president Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other party leaders.
After the ceremony, the CWC members began deliberations on the agenda. The meeting, which started after 3 p.m. is likely to continue until late in the evening.
A festive atmosphere prevailed at the hotel with the leaders being welcomed with traditional dances by a group of artistes. Congress MLA Seethakka also joined the tribal dancers for some time.
Hectic activity was seen at the hotel in the heart of the city with the arrival of top leadership of the party for the first-ever CWC meeting in Hyderabad.
The meeting will deliberate and formulate a strategy for the upcoming assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. It will also discuss the strategy for the 2024 general elections in the light of the formation of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said the upcoming elections in five states, discussion on election preparedness and INDIA bloc will be on the agenda.
The CWC will continue deliberations on Sunday, 17 September at an extended session with all state party chiefs and CLP leaders. Over 140 leaders, including chief ministers of Congress-ruled states, will attend the meeting.
The party will also hold a mega public rally near Hyderabad on Sunday evening.
To be addressed by the top leadership, the meeting will unveil five guarantees for the Telangana Assembly election, and coincides with the anniversary of the erstwhile Hyderabad princely state’s accession to the Indian Union.
After the public meeting, the Congress president will flag off a cavalcade of CWC members, PCC presidents and CLP leaders who will visit each of the 119 assembly constituencies in Telangana for an overnight stay, and participate in the party programmes on 18 September in the respective assembly segments allotted to them.
The leaders will participate in door-to-door distribution of five guarantees and a chargesheet against the BRS government. They will also have a community lunch with influencers and in the evening participate in a Bharat Jodo march.
