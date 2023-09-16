CWC begins key meet in Hyderabad to evolve poll strategy

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday began its crucial meeting in Hyderabad to discuss and evolve a strategy for the upcoming assembly elections in five states and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting of the highest decision-making body of the party began at the Taj Krishna hotel with a flag-hoisting by party president Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other party leaders.

After the ceremony, the CWC members began deliberations on the agenda. The meeting, which started after 3 p.m. is likely to continue until late in the evening.

A festive atmosphere prevailed at the hotel with the leaders being welcomed with traditional dances by a group of artistes. Congress MLA Seethakka also joined the tribal dancers for some time.

Hectic activity was seen at the hotel in the heart of the city with the arrival of top leadership of the party for the first-ever CWC meeting in Hyderabad.