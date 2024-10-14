Congress's Haryana in-charge Deepak Babaria resigns after poll defeat

Taking moral responsibility for the Congress's defeat in the recent Haryana assembly elections, the party's state in-charge Deepak Babaria on Monday said he has submitted his resignation.

The election results, which contradicted exit poll predictions, dealt a blow to the party's hopes of a resurgence in the state.

"I offered to resign after the results. I informed the high command that, given my health and the election outcome, they could replace me if they deemed it appropriate," Babaria told PTI. He said he is still awaiting a response from the party leadership.

The Congress leadership, meanwhile, has held a review meeting to assess the reasons behind the defeat in Haryana. Sources claimed a fact-finding team has been formed to engage with the party’s candidates and determine the causes of the setback.

The party believes that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) were manipulated, as alleged by some candidates. Last week, a delegation of senior Congress leaders also met Election Commission of India (ECI) officials to raise concerns about alleged EVM irregularities.