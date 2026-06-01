Old faces, regional discontent, new aspirations: Bengal cabinet expands
From ex-journalists and political heavyweights to domestic help, Adhikari’s first expansion balances diversity with controversy
The first major expansion of chief minister Suvendu Adhikari's BJP government in West Bengal has brought together a diverse mix of ministers, ranging from veteran politicians and former journalists to teachers, doctors, farmers and even a former domestic worker. While BJP supporters have welcomed the expansion, it has also triggered debate over controversial appointments and questions of regional representation.
Among the most discussed names is Arjun Singh, who has been inducted as a cabinet minister. A powerful figure from the Barrackpore industrial belt, Singh has switched parties several times during his political career. After leaving the Trinamool Congress for the BJP in 2019, he was elected to Parliament, before returning to the Trinamool and then rejoining the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Opponents have often accused him of political opportunism, and he has been linked to several confrontations and controversies in the deeply polarised politics of Barrackpore. Despite this, the BJP continues to regard him as one of its most influential non-Bengali leaders in southern Bengal.
However, one of the most surprising omissions from the expanded cabinet is that of Ratna Debnath, MLA from Panihati. Her exclusion has triggered considerable discussion within political circles because she was widely seen as one of the most symbolic faces of the BJP's campaign in the Assembly elections.
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Another appointment drawing attention is that of Swapan Dasgupta. The former journalist and Rajya Sabha member is widely seen as one of the BJP's intellectual faces. While respected by many within the party, he has remained a polarising figure because of his outspoken commentary and strong ideological positions.
Jagannath Chatterjee, another cabinet minister, has also generated discussion in Bengal's political circles. A former journalist who entered politics in 2021, he is closely associated with the RSS and represents the BJP's ideological core. His elevation reflects the growing influence of RSS-linked leaders within the state government.
The inclusion of Arup Kumar Das, a close associate of the Adhikari family from Kanthi, has prompted opposition parties to question whether political loyalty influenced cabinet selection. Supporters, however, cite his background as a respected educator and his electoral success in Purba Medinipur.
While the BJP leadership has highlighted the cabinet's social diversity, discontent has emerged from parts of the Darjeeling Hills. Despite the BJP winning all five Assembly constituencies in Darjeeling district, no representative from the hill communities has been given a cabinet berth.
This has disappointed sections of hill residents and political observers, who argue that the region has consistently backed the BJP in both parliamentary and Assembly elections.
Many in the hills believe a Nepali-speaking leader from Darjeeling or Kalimpong should have been included in the ministry. The absence of representation from Kalimpong has been particularly noted, especially as North Bengal as a whole secured significant representation. Several BJP supporters in the hills have expressed concern that the region's contribution to the party's electoral success has not been adequately recognised.
Despite these concerns, the BJP has underscored North Bengal's prominence in the new cabinet. Nine ministers now come from the region, including cabinet ministers Manoj Oraon, Deepak Barman and Shankar Ghosh. Party leaders say this is the highest level of representation North Bengal has received in a state government in recent decades.
Perhaps the most striking story from the expansion is that of Kalita Majhi, the newly elected MLA from Ausgram. Until recently, she worked as a domestic helper in Guskara to support her family. After joining the BJP in 2014 and contesting elections twice, she has now become a Minister of State. BJP leaders have celebrated her rise from poverty to public office as an example of social mobility and grassroots politics.
Another notable inclusion is Dibakar Gharami from Sonamukhi. Born into a farming family, he continues to work in his fields despite being an MLA. His promotion has been welcomed by many who see him as a representative of rural Bengal.
Biraj Biswas, the MLA from Karandighi, has also drawn attention. At around 30 years old, he is among the youngest members of the cabinet. A lawyer and former student leader, his rise reflects the BJP's attempt to promote younger faces within the government.
The cabinet expansion took place on Monday at Lok Bhavan in the presence of Governor R.N. Ravi. The ceremony began with the singing of Vande Mataram and the national anthem. Thirty-five ministers took oath, including 13 cabinet ministers, three ministers of state with independent charge and 19 ministers of state.
With the expansion, the strength of the BJP government in West Bengal has risen to 41 ministers, including Adhikari and the five ministers sworn in earlier. Portfolios are expected to be finalised following discussions at Nabanna.