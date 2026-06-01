Old faces, regional discontent, new aspirations: Bengal cabinet expands

The first major expansion of chief minister Suvendu Adhikari's BJP government in West Bengal has brought together a diverse mix of ministers, ranging from veteran politicians and former journalists to teachers, doctors, farmers and even a former domestic worker. While BJP supporters have welcomed the expansion, it has also triggered debate over controversial appointments and questions of regional representation.

Among the most discussed names is Arjun Singh, who has been inducted as a cabinet minister. A powerful figure from the Barrackpore industrial belt, Singh has switched parties several times during his political career. After leaving the Trinamool Congress for the BJP in 2019, he was elected to Parliament, before returning to the Trinamool and then rejoining the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Opponents have often accused him of political opportunism, and he has been linked to several confrontations and controversies in the deeply polarised politics of Barrackpore. Despite this, the BJP continues to regard him as one of its most influential non-Bengali leaders in southern Bengal.

However, one of the most surprising omissions from the expanded cabinet is that of Ratna Debnath, MLA from Panihati. Her exclusion has triggered considerable discussion within political circles because she was widely seen as one of the most symbolic faces of the BJP's campaign in the Assembly elections.