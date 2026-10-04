Courage emerging among people, change will come: Farooq on protests over CEC, SIR

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Sunday criticised the Election Commission over alleged deletions from electoral rolls amid protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, saying “courage” was emerging among people and “change” was on the way.

Speaking at the fifth ‘Halla Bolle’ conclave here, the three-time former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said no one had the right to remove an Indian citizen from the voter list.

“Everyone knew how people's names were struck off the voter rolls. And then they casually say, ‘Well, we'll see about it in the next election.’ When the Constitution of India gives you the right, as an Indian citizen, to vote, no one has the right to remove anyone from the list. Yet they did it,” he said.

Abdullah alleged that Muslims had been selectively targeted and removed from the rolls. He also claimed that eminent lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal had been removed from the voter list.

He alleged that the exercise was aimed at helping those in power remain in office and secure support for their political interests.

Responding to a question on the SIR controversy and the role of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Abdullah said people had begun to resist what he described as attempts to undermine their rights.

“Courage is beginning to emerge among our people. Change will come. I am telling you, whether I am alive or dead, change is on the way,” he said.

Abdullah said the “wind” of change had started blowing and that the authority of the people would emerge again.