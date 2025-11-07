Court dismisses complaint against Rahul Gandhi over ‘Indian State’ remark

A special court in Uttar Pradesh on Friday dismissed a complaint against Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his remark that “our fight is not with the BJP or the RSS, but with the Indian State”, made during a party event in January this year, Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar has reported.

Delivering the verdict at around 6.00 pm, Judge Aarti Fauzdar of the MP–MLA Court (additional district judge) in Sambhal rejected the petition filed by Simran Gupta, national president of the Hindu Raksha Dal, who had accused Gandhi of “insulting democratic institutions” and “hurting public sentiment” through his statement.

The case, which had been pending for 10 months, was heard under provisions relating to offences by public representatives. Both sides concluded arguments on 28 October, and the court reserved its order before pronouncing it on Friday.

The complaint originated from Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on 15 January, made during the inauguration of the new Congress headquarters in New Delhi. Speaking from the dais, Gandhi said: “Our fight is not with the BJP or the RSS, but with the Indian State.”

The comment triggered a fierce political backlash, with BJP leaders accusing the Congress MP of undermining national institutions. Then BJP president J.P. Nadda called Gandhi’s words “an attack on India itself”, alleging that “the Congress wants to weaken the country”.