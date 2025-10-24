CPI rebukes Kerala government for ‘unilateral’ move on PM SHRI MoU

The sharp rift within Kerala’s ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) appeared to grow on Friday as the Communist Party of India (CPI) — the second-largest partner in the coalition — yet again publicly criticised the CPI(M)-led government for signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Centre on the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme without consulting its allies.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam on Friday accused the government of showing “unusual haste” in formalising the agreement and said neither his party nor other LDF constituents were informed in advance. “The CPI and other allies were kept completely in the dark. It is a breach of the front’s collective discipline,” Viswam told reporters after a meeting of the party secretariat in state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

“This is not the LDF way of functioning and it needs to be corrected,” he said, warning that unilateral decisions could undermine the coalition’s unity.

Viswam said the issue had never been discussed in the state Cabinet, though it had appeared twice before as part of the agenda — first in December 2024 and again in April. “On both occasions, the matter was deferred for policy-level discussion, which was the correct stand,” he said. “But after that, it disappeared from the Cabinet’s agenda altogether. There were no discussions either in the LDF meetings or in any other collective forum.”

He said the CPI was unable to understand why the government acted with such urgency. “Why this unusual haste, and for what? That is the question in everyone’s minds,” he said.

The CPI leader added that his party had spoken to its ministers and confirmed that the MoU was signed without any Cabinet approval. “We are completely unaware of the commitments made to the Centre as part of the MoU. This is not acceptable,” he said.