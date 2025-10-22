CPI steps up pressure on Kerala govt over move to join PM SHRI scheme

The Communist Party of India (CPI), the second-largest partner in Kerala’s ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), on Wednesday sharpened its opposition to the state government’s decision to join the Centre’s PM SHRI (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India) scheme, exposing a growing rift within the coalition.

The criticism came a day after general education minister V. Sivankutty announced that Kerala would participate in the Central initiative, which aims to upgrade selected schools across the country into “model institutions”.

The announcement, however, sparked a political storm as the scheme is closely linked to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 — an initiative that Left parties have consistently opposed, describing it as a vehicle to promote the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) ideological agenda in education.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, reiterated that the NEP would “not be implemented in Kerala under any circumstances”. He said the PM SHRI scheme could not be viewed in isolation from the NEP, as “the designated Central funds are conditional upon the full implementation of the policy”.

“The CPI(M) general-secretary, M.A. Baby, has already made it categorically clear that the NEP will not be implemented in Kerala,” Viswam said. “The CPI shares this position. We believe the PM SHRI scheme, which reflects the RSS’s educational philosophy, cannot find space in a state like Kerala that values secular and democratic education.”

Viswam added that it would be contradictory for the Left to support any scheme perceived to advance right wing cultural agenda. “The CPI(M) has always been one of the strongest political and ideological opponents of the RSS. Such a party cannot, and should not, lend credibility to its programmes,” he said.