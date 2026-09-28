Delhi: 5 complaints, no FIR so far in Parvesh Verma slap row

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj and party leaders marched to Vikaspuri police station seeking an FIR against PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh over an alleged slap during a road inspection.

Delhi Police said it has received five complaints linked to the controversy but has not registered an FIR so far.

Parvesh Sahib Singh has denied the allegations and alleged that AAP workers abused and misbehaved with his family; police said all complaints are being investigated.

Delhi Aam Aadmi Party president Saurabh Bharadwaj, accompanied by party MLAs and councillors, reached Vikaspuri police station on Monday to demand registration of an FIR against PWD minister Parvesh Verma over an alleged slap during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar.

The protest followed the circulation of a video that appears to show Verma slapping a young man during a confrontation at a road inspection on Sunday. The incident occurred amid a dispute over the quality of a newly constructed road, with AAP MLA Jarnail Singh questioning the roadwork.

Delhi Police said on Monday that it had received five complaints in connection with the controversy involving Verma and Jarnail Singh.

According to police, one complaint was filed by Verma, an associate of Singh. Two complaints were submitted by PWD personnel against Singh and others, while two were filed by BJP workers alleging mistreatment of the minister.

All five complaints were submitted at the Vikaspuri and Tilak Nagar police stations and are being investigated, police said. No FIR has been registered so far.