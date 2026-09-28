Delhi: 5 complaints, no FIR so far in Parvesh Verma slap row
Saurabh Bharadwaj-led delegation reaches Vikaspuri police station as Delhi Police says 5 complaints have been received but no FIR registered
AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj and party leaders marched to Vikaspuri police station seeking an FIR against PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh over an alleged slap during a road inspection.
Delhi Police said it has received five complaints linked to the controversy but has not registered an FIR so far.
Parvesh Sahib Singh has denied the allegations and alleged that AAP workers abused and misbehaved with his family; police said all complaints are being investigated.
Delhi Aam Aadmi Party president Saurabh Bharadwaj, accompanied by party MLAs and councillors, reached Vikaspuri police station on Monday to demand registration of an FIR against PWD minister Parvesh Verma over an alleged slap during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar.
The protest followed the circulation of a video that appears to show Verma slapping a young man during a confrontation at a road inspection on Sunday. The incident occurred amid a dispute over the quality of a newly constructed road, with AAP MLA Jarnail Singh questioning the roadwork.
Delhi Police said on Monday that it had received five complaints in connection with the controversy involving Verma and Jarnail Singh.
According to police, one complaint was filed by Verma, an associate of Singh. Two complaints were submitted by PWD personnel against Singh and others, while two were filed by BJP workers alleging mistreatment of the minister.
All five complaints were submitted at the Vikaspuri and Tilak Nagar police stations and are being investigated, police said. No FIR has been registered so far.
Police said the two roads involved fall under the jurisdiction of Vikaspuri police station, while the nearby gurdwara falls under Tilak Nagar police station.
Verma has denied the allegations surrounding the confrontation. In a video statement posted on X, he alleged that AAP workers abused and misbehaved with his family. He also accused Jarnail Singh of demanding commissions from officials involved in road projects and said attempts to obstruct government work or damage public property would not be tolerated.
The BJP has also defended Singh while describing the incident as unfortunate, and alleged that Jarnail Singh's supporters had provoked the confrontation.
The controversy began after Jarnail Singh questioned the quality of road construction during the inspection. A video circulated on social media appears to show Singh pulling down the phone of a man recording the proceedings before slapping him. The full circumstances surrounding the confrontation remain under police investigation.
Police had also disclosed that the alleged victim, Sahib Singh, had previously been named in an assault case involving an MCD employee, though reports have differed on the details of that earlier case.