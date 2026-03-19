Delhi court rejects Lalu Yadav’s plea for unrelied documents in land-for-jobs case

A Delhi court has dismissed applications by Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi seeking access to more than 1,600 unrelied documents in the ongoing land-for-jobs case, ruling that the move could disrupt the trial at an early stage.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne observed that granting the request in bulk would risk throwing the proceedings into “complete disarray” and effectively stall the judicial process.

The court also rejected similar pleas by other accused, including Lalu Prasad’s former personal secretary R.K. Mahajan and ex-railways general manager Maheep Kapoor, who had sought access to additional unrelied material.

Unrelied documents refer to evidence collected during an investigation but not used by the prosecution in its case. The court noted that supplying such material is not an automatic right and must be exercised sparingly, depending on necessity at an appropriate stage of the trial.

In a detailed order, the judge cautioned that the defence could not impose conditions on the progression of proceedings by insisting on access to these documents before beginning cross-examination of witnesses. He added that such a demand appeared designed to delay the trial rather than aid a fair defence.