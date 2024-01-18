Delhi HC refuses to stay notice asking Mahua Moitra to vacate government accommodation

It, however, said one of the prayer clauses showed it was a matter of political expediency and not medical issues and that she wanted to retain the government accommodation until the results of the 2024 general elections are announced.

The court said Moitra was allotted government accommodation which was incidental to her status as an MP, and the status having ceased upon her expulsion that has not been stayed by the Supreme Court despite the hearing afforded to her, she currently has no right to continue in the bungalow.

"Accordingly, under article 226 of the Constitution, she cannot be granted protection as sought. The allotment of government accommodation to the petitioner was co-terminus with her status, which has come to an end upon her expulsion. No specific Rule has been brought before this court which would deal with the eviction of Members of Parliament from the government accommodation after they cease to be the members," it said.

It noted her 5 January representation to the authorities showed her constituency is Krishnanagar in West Bengal and said the ground of campaigning raised by her loses significance as it has to be done there and not in Delhi.

It added grant of extension for such reasons would also militate against the basic object of the enactment-the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act. "Nothing prevented the petitioner from seeking relief of extension of time to vacate the government accommodation by approaching the Supreme Court where the basic dispute of her expulsion is pending consideration," the high court said.