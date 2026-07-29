Delhi Police on overdrive to protect PM’s ‘dignity’, protesters see witch hunt

After cleaning up the walls and barricades at Delhi's Jantar Mantar of slogans (most of them spray painted during the recent youth protests) deemed offensive to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Police has now registered an FIR over 'defamatory' social media posts and videos allegedly causing serious harm to the prime minister's reputation, the Indian Express reported on Wednesday, 29 July.

Video clips surfaced on social media on Wednesday, in which police and vigilante mobs are seen confronting young women on the streets and in their homes, questioning them about their participation in the protests at Jantar Mantar. In one of the clips, a vigilante mob accompanying the police is seen menacingly asking a young woman if she still wanted to become a 'leader'. In another, policewomen are seen chasing a schoolgirl in uniform and questioning her as she tries to board an e-rickshaw.

Reports in the media that Delhi Police is scouring social media platforms to delete posts and videos lampooning and defaming the prime minister triggered both amusement and outrage on the Internet.

Some reacted by saying, 'There is no law in India that prohibits the criticism, lampooning or 'targeting' of the PM or other constitutional functionaries. If someone feels they have been defamed by a post, the law allows them to file a defamation case, but Delhi Police have no locus.' Others recalled that it was in Nazi Germany that it was a crime to criticise the government, including 'gossiping' or 'making fun' of officials.

Gen Z protesters simply felt vindicated, saying that Delhi Police's action confirmed their viral slogan: 'Jab Jab Modi darta hai, police ko aage karta hai (Modi thrusts the police forward whenever he's scared).'