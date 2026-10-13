Delhi Police register two FIRs over Opposition’s march to Supreme Court

Police said permission had not been granted for the march. They also claimed that several opposition leaders were seen breaking through police barricades with the help of a mini truck during the protest.

The demonstration brought together INDIA bloc leaders, activists and supporters opposing alleged voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls overseen by Kumar.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee were among those who participated.

Details of the offences invoked in the FIRs and the individuals named were not immediately available.

With PTI inputs