Delhi Police register two FIRs over Opposition’s march to Supreme Court
Police say the demonstration lacked permission and barricades were breached during the INDIA bloc’s protest against election chief
Delhi Police registered two FIRs over Monday’s Opposition march towards the Supreme Court against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar
Police said the march lacked permission and claimed protesters used a mini truck to break through barricades
Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav and Mamata Banerjee joined the protest over alleged electoral roll irregularities
Delhi Police have registered two FIRs in connection with the opposition’s ‘March for Democracy’ towards the Supreme Court on Monday, officials said on Tuesday.
The cases were registered at Barakhamba Road and Tilak Marg police stations following the demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Police said permission had not been granted for the march. They also claimed that several opposition leaders were seen breaking through police barricades with the help of a mini truck during the protest.
The demonstration brought together INDIA bloc leaders, activists and supporters opposing alleged voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls overseen by Kumar.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee were among those who participated.
Details of the offences invoked in the FIRs and the individuals named were not immediately available.
With PTI inputs