Deliberate design by BJP to throttle the voice of opposition: Congress leader Adhir

Two days after being suspended from Lok Sabha, Leader of Congress in the Lower House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday dubbed his suspension “a deliberate design by the ruling party to throttle the voice of the opposition” while remarking that he had been “hanged without trial”.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, the Congress leader said: “It is a new phenomenon we have never before experienced during our career in Parliament. As it has been issued by the Speaker Lok Sabha, I cannot disobey his order or direction or anything whatsoever. But very steadfastly and with all command, I said that I did not have a remote objective to disparage or tarnish anyone whosoever in the Parliament.”

Chowdhury explained that if anything is termed unparliamentary then the Speaker has the right to delete or expunge it.

“But I don’t know why for one or two words which were misunderstood by them as offensive, they may protest the Speaker according to the permission of the rules and procedures in the rule book and got those words expunged. But what I have experienced is that there is a deliberate design by the ruling party to throttle the voice of the opposition by resorting to various unfavoury instruments which should not be applied on me,” the Congress Lok Sabha MP said.

He said that I have been hanged and thereafter I will have to face the trial.