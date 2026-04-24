Derek O’Brien challenges turnout claims, accuses Shah of ‘fake narrative’

Derek O'Brien of the All India Trinamool Congress on Friday accused Union Home minister Amit Shah of attempting to create a “fake narrative” around the high voter turnout recorded in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

In a post on X, O’Brien argued that although the turnout percentage appeared higher in 2026, the actual number of votes cast had marginally declined compared to the 2021 elections.

He said that in 2021, the 152 constituencies that went to polls in the first phase had around 3.67 crore electors, of whom approximately 3.10 crore voted, resulting in a turnout of about 84 per cent. In contrast, after the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, the total electorate in 2026 fell to around 3.33 crore, with 3.09 crore votes cast — translating into a turnout of roughly 92.7 per cent.