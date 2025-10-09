Did ECI find 390 foreigners in Bihar’s electoral rolls?

Observing that no eligible voter from Bihar had approached the court and complained that they were left out of the revised rolls after the special intensive revision (SIR) and were not in receipt of the ‘speaking order’, the Supreme Court Bench of Justices Surya Kant, Joymalya Bagchi and Ujjal Bhuyan on Thursday refused to interfere in the electoral process set rolling in Bihar. The next hearing in the matter will be held on 16 October.

The Bench took note of the affidavit by a voter produced in court by senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner Association For Democratic Rights (ADR), which was contested by the ECI. The counsel for the Election Commission claimed that the voter was not listed in the draft list published on 1 August and hence had made a false claim in the affidavit, which amounted to perjury.

The court pulled up Bhushan and observed that he should have verified the content and facts before presenting the affidavit in court. The court brushed aside his contention that the affidavit was given to him by a ‘responsible person’ and his offer to present affidavits by other voters.

The Bench did concede the petitioners’ request to hear Yogendra Yadav, one of the petitioners, and listened to his objections to SIR. While the former psephologist reiterated objections he had made in his newspaper columns and in interviews on TV and YouTube channels, the Bench did not seem inclined to accept them at face value.