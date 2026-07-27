‘Didi’ still a crowd puller; rebels irrelevant?

Over time, Kolkata had got used to a massive political gathering every year on 21 July. The Shahid Divas rally, organised in the memory of 13 Youth Congress activists shot dead by Kolkata Police during a 1993 protest march led by Mamata Banerjee, has long served as the annual barometer of the Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) organisational muscle, political direction and electoral readiness.

Incidentally, Banerjee at her 1993 rally was pushing for the introduction of photo-identity cards for voters which the Election Commission of India (ECI) later adopted. Thirty-three monsoons later, the same ECI has played havoc with West Bengal’s voters’ list by disenfranchising 27 lakh people, with Banerjee herself thrown out of power.

But there are more reasons why 21 July this year underlined a fundamentally different juncture in West Bengal's politics. For the first time in over three decades, the legacy of 21 July was contested, challenging the Banerjee-led TMC’s ownership over the event and the surrounding narrative. There were three concurrent rallies — within a three-kilometre radius in central Kolkata — each one commemorating the same event, with each group claiming genuine parentage.

Banerjee’s TMC held its rally on Cathedral Road opposite Birla Planetarium, after being dislodged by the new BJP government from its customary venue in front of Victoria House. TMC’s breakaway group, led by Ritabrata Banerjee, Firhad Hakim, Chandrima Bhattacharya and Madan Mitra, gathered at Mayo Road. Not to be undone, the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC), asserting its historical claim over the 1993 legacy and trying to regain its foothold in state politics, gathered at the Shahid Minar grounds.

All eyes were on which rally would receive the highest traction. In other words, all eyes were on whether a beleaguered Banerjee could still draw the crowds.