‘Different ways of worship’: Dilip Ghosh exposes BJP’s Bengal bind

The BJP’s uneasy balancing act between Bengal’s deeply rooted food traditions and its broader Hindutva politics has come into sharp relief, with party leader and minister Dilip Ghosh defending chief minister Suvendu Adhikari’s eating of fish bhog at Kolkata’s Kalighat temple, and saying religious practices should be left to individual choice.

Ghosh’s remarks came amid a simmering controversy over comments by Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri alias Bageshwar Baba, who recently urged Hindus in Bengal to shun non-vegetarian food during Navratri and Durga Puja.

“In many places, fish is offered as prasad in temples. There are different methods of worship, ways of life and personal preferences. So, this should not be a subject of discussion. Everyone should make their own decisions and be left to decide for themselves,” Ghosh told reporters on Saturday, 12 September.

The intervention is significant because it places a Bengal BJP leader squarely behind a tradition that sits uneasily alongside the more prescriptive dietary message delivered by a religious figure who has found considerable support among the BJP ecosystem, beginning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The latest controversy began after Adhikari visited the Kalighat temple on the occasion of Kaushiki Amavasya and partook of the temple’s traditional bhog, which includes sweets, basanti pulao and fish.

For Bengal, where fish is woven not only into everyday cuisine but also several strands of religious and cultural practice, the image carried a significance that went beyond a temple meal.