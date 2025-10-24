Dipankar Bhattacharya sees comfortable majority for INDIA in Bihar

Contrary to the narrative in the media, it is the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which is looking frayed and fragmented on the ground, claimed CPI(ML) general-secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya in a conversation with Neelu Vyas for HW News after Tejashwi Yadav was formally declared the Opposition’s chief ministerial face.

There never was any doubt among coalition partners that Tejashwi Yadav was the Opposition face, he added, adding that it is the NDA which has neither declared its chief ministerial face nor held a joint press conference.

On the ground, he said, the infighting between NDA allies was pronounced, with BJP and JD(U) workers opposing each other in several places and JD(U) and LJP supporters clashing in others. This, he claimed, is in sharp contrast to the ground-level unity visible among workers of the INDIA bloc. Although the coalition has grown to a seven-party affair this time from the five-party one in 2020, there is greater unity and coordination among workers.

The BJP and Election Commission of India, he asserted, are hoping for a hung Assembly so that post-poll ‘realignments’ can be worked out to form the government. This is the reason why counting of votes will be done on 14 November, allowing an entire week for post-poll machinations because the government is to be formed by 22 November. However, Bhattacharya believes that voters in Bihar will give a comfortable and decisive mandate to the Opposition.