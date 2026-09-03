Dissent grows within CPI(M) as Isaac stands by post-poll criticism
Rebel leader T.K. Govindan calls for accountability over Left’s defeat as party prepares for an extended state committee meeting
The debate within the CPI(M) over its electoral defeat intensified on Thursday as senior leader Thomas Isaac defended his critical assessment of the party, while former leader T.K. Govindan demanded that the top leadership accept responsibility for the setback.
Isaac had described the election result as “shock treatment” administered by the electorate and said the party and its workers had become arrogant after remaining in power for a decade.
Standing by his remarks, Isaac said they were based entirely on the findings of the CPI(M) Central Committee’s report. His comments have prompted discussion within the party as it prepares to identify the organisational and political issues that contributed to its defeat.
The CPI(M) state secretariat and state committee are expected to finalise the matters to be considered at an extended state committee meeting beginning next weekend.
Govindan, who broke with the CPI(M) and contested the Taliparamba Assembly constituency as a rebel with the support of the Congress-led United Democratic Front, has directed his criticism at the party’s leadership.
He defeated CPI(M) candidate P.K. Shyamala, the wife of party state secretary M.V. Govindan, in one of the election’s most politically sensitive contests.
The former party leader said the CPI(M) and former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan should publicly acknowledge the mistakes that led to the electoral reverse.
Govindan also targeted Kannur CPI(M) district secretary K.K. Raghesh, seeking an investigation into his assets while saying he was prepared to face a similar inquiry himself.
He questioned why the Central Committee’s finding that the selection of the party candidate in Taliparamba had been flawed was not reflected in Vijayan’s speeches during visits to Payyannur and Taliparamba.
The loss in Taliparamba has emerged as a particularly difficult issue for the CPI(M), as its official candidate was defeated by a former party leader contesting against the organisation.
The interventions by Isaac and Govindan reflect different strands of the growing post-poll debate. While Isaac has framed his criticism around the Central Committee’s assessment, Govindan has called for direct accountability from the leadership.
A Facebook post by Shammy Prabhakar, news editor of CPI(M)-backed Kairali TV, has added to the discussion among party supporters. While praising the achievements of the previous Left government, Prabhakar criticised Vijayan for allegedly failing to acknowledge the scale of the electoral setback.
The extended state committee meeting will indicate whether these concerns lead to a wider organisational review or remain limited to expressions of dissent following the election.
With IANS inputs