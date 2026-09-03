Dissent grows within CPI(M) as Isaac stands by post-poll criticism

The debate within the CPI(M) over its electoral defeat intensified on Thursday as senior leader Thomas Isaac defended his critical assessment of the party, while former leader T.K. Govindan demanded that the top leadership accept responsibility for the setback.

Isaac had described the election result as “shock treatment” administered by the electorate and said the party and its workers had become arrogant after remaining in power for a decade.

Standing by his remarks, Isaac said they were based entirely on the findings of the CPI(M) Central Committee’s report. His comments have prompted discussion within the party as it prepares to identify the organisational and political issues that contributed to its defeat.

The CPI(M) state secretariat and state committee are expected to finalise the matters to be considered at an extended state committee meeting beginning next weekend.

Govindan, who broke with the CPI(M) and contested the Taliparamba Assembly constituency as a rebel with the support of the Congress-led United Democratic Front, has directed his criticism at the party’s leadership.

He defeated CPI(M) candidate P.K. Shyamala, the wife of party state secretary M.V. Govindan, in one of the election’s most politically sensitive contests.

The former party leader said the CPI(M) and former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan should publicly acknowledge the mistakes that led to the electoral reverse.