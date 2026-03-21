Divide-and-rule comes to Ladakh

A devious game is being played in Ladakh by the mandarins of the ministry of home affairs (MHA). In January, a new socio-political group — the Voice of Buddhist Ladakh (VBL) — was formed in Leh, claiming to be the ‘true representative’ of the region’s Buddhists.

The Ladakh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), who have jointly fielded the concerns of the Ladakhi people, believe VBL was created to divide Ladakh’s influential Buddhist community and sow discord within the LAB, which has led a sustained protest since Ladakh was reduced to a Union Territory in 2019.

Led by Skarma Namtak, the VBL claims Buddhists are ‘under-represented’ in the MHA’s high-powered committee (HPC) and accuses the LAB of ‘undermining Buddhist interests’.

The LAB has countered by publicly calling the VBL a ‘BJP creation’ aimed at fracturing Leh-Kargil unity. LAB and KDA leaders cite heavy policing of their protests, and the detention of Sonam Wangchuk, who was arrested under the National Security Act during his hunger strike for Sixth Schedule status. Wangchuk was released on 14 March after five months in Jodhpur Jail.

The VBL’s direct access to senior MHA officials and the lieutenant-governor — and its freedom from similar crackdowns — are signs of favouritism by a government that has created a ‘fringe’ group to suit its own agenda.

Namtak’s line has been that Buddhist-majority Leh and Muslim-majority Kargil “cannot be represented by one single body”, given their “vastly different political, cultural and religious identities.” What’s more, he is willing to settle for less: a regional advisory council rather than full statehood.