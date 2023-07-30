Division between tribals and non-tribals cause for Manipur violence: Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Sunday said that the division between tribal and non-tribal population in Manipur led to the present violence and seeds of the division were sown deliberately for a long time.

“Division between tribal and non-tribal population led to violence in Manipur. The division was done deliberately for a long time,” Kamal Nath said in response to a question during a seminar organised by the Women Wing of Madhya Pradesh Congress on atrocities against the women.

The seminar was organised at Radisson Hotel in Indore where the Congress Women Wing raised questions on social structure and sought to know why women are always ‘abused’ and why governments make policies presenting women as ‘suppressed’.

“I never believed that government policies can empower women alone. It can’t happen untill the policies are farmed with women consultation. They can only say what is right or wrong for them,” Kamal Nath said.