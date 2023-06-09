MP: In 18 years, 22k announcements of CM Chouhan remain unfulfilled, claims Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Friday said 22,000 announcements of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the last 18 years remain unfulfilled and alleged corruption had hollowed out the state.

Speaking to reporters, Nath said Chouhan was making announcement at double speed ahead of Assembly polls, likely to be held at the end of the year. Chouhan has been chief minister of the state since November 2005, except for a brief period between December 2018 and March 2020.

"Probably, he (Chouhan) is thinking that by making announcements, all his sins will be washed away. Corruption, like termites, has eaten up the state. They (Bharatiya Janata Party government) have made the state hollow in all spheres, be it education, health, employment, law and order," Nath alleged.