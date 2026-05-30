D.K. Shivakumar elected CLP leader, to take oath as Karnataka CM on 3 June

D.K. Shivakumar, who was unanimously elected Congress Legislature Party leader earlier in the day, met Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday and formally staked claim to form the government. Outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other senior party leaders accompanied him during the meeting.

The announcement of Shivakumar's election as leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Karnataka was made by AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal following a meeting of Congress legislators at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. The development comes after the resignation of Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister, which was accepted by the Governor earlier in the day.

Addressing a joint press conference alongside Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister-designate Shivakumar and AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, Venugopal said Shivakumar would soon meet the Governor to stake claim to form the government.

He confirmed that Shivakumar would be sworn in as Chief Minister on the evening of 3 June along with members of his new Council of Ministers.

According to Venugopal, the CLP unanimously authorised the Congress high command to select its leader. Following consultations with the party leadership, the high command proposed Shivakumar's name for the top post.

The proposal was formally moved by Siddaramaiah and seconded by senior Congress leader G. Parameshwara before being unanimously approved by party legislators.