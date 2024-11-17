Does Fadnavis’ call for ‘dharma-yudh’ fit code of conduct, Uddhav asks EC

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has asked if the call for a "dharma-yudh of votes" put out by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis adheres to the Model Code of Conduct of the Election Commission.

Addressing a campaign rally in Dombivli town of Thane district ahead of the 20 November state assembly polls, Thackeray on Saturday, 16 November, said he was asked to remove the words "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji" from his party's election anthem before the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, but refused to do so.

"Devendra Fadnavis has given a call for a 'dharma-yudh' of votes. I am asking the Election Commission, does 'dharma-yudh' fit in with your Model Code of Conduct?" the former chief minister said.