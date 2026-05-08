Trump’s remarks on Bengal polls ‘premature’, ‘misplaced’, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has criticised US President Donald Trump for congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the BJP’s victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, calling the remarks “premature and misplaced”.

In a post on X on Friday, the Rajya Sabha MP said state elections in India were an internal matter of the country’s federal democratic system and argued that external endorsements should be made cautiously.

Tagging the US President in his post, Raut urged Trump to adopt a “more informed and balanced view” regarding the recently concluded Assembly polls in West Bengal.

“As a Member of Parliament from India, I write in response to reports of your congratulations to PM Narendra Modi on the West Bengal Assembly election results. These are state-level elections — an internal matter of India’s federal democracy. Any external endorsement appears premature and misplaced,” Raut wrote.

His remarks came days after the BJP secured a historic victory in West Bengal, ending the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year rule under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The BJP also retained power in Assam for a third consecutive term.

Earlier this week, a White House spokesperson said President Trump had congratulated Modi on what was described as a “historic and decisive” electoral victory.