Trump’s remarks on Bengal polls ‘premature’, ‘misplaced’, says Sanjay Raut
Rajya Sabha MP alleges West Bengal elections were conducted under an atmosphere of fear and institutional bias
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has criticised US President Donald Trump for congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the BJP’s victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, calling the remarks “premature and misplaced”.
In a post on X on Friday, the Rajya Sabha MP said state elections in India were an internal matter of the country’s federal democratic system and argued that external endorsements should be made cautiously.
Tagging the US President in his post, Raut urged Trump to adopt a “more informed and balanced view” regarding the recently concluded Assembly polls in West Bengal.
“As a Member of Parliament from India, I write in response to reports of your congratulations to PM Narendra Modi on the West Bengal Assembly election results. These are state-level elections — an internal matter of India’s federal democracy. Any external endorsement appears premature and misplaced,” Raut wrote.
His remarks came days after the BJP secured a historic victory in West Bengal, ending the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year rule under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The BJP also retained power in Assam for a third consecutive term.
Earlier this week, a White House spokesperson said President Trump had congratulated Modi on what was described as a “historic and decisive” electoral victory.
Raut, however, alleged that the West Bengal polls had taken place amid an atmosphere of fear, intimidation and systemic pressure.
He claimed there was a widespread perception that the Election Commission of India had failed to act impartially and that its functioning appeared to favour the BJP, raising concerns about institutional neutrality.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also referred to allegations surrounding the extensive deployment of Central security forces during the elections, claiming that many viewed the move as coercive rather than confidence-building.
He noted that several opposition leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, had publicly questioned the fairness of the electoral process.
“Democracy is not only about conducting elections. It is also about ensuring that elections are free, fair and credible. When serious allegations arise, they require scrutiny rather than celebration,” Raut said.
He further questioned whether the concerns raised by opposition parties and critics had been taken into account before Trump’s congratulatory message was issued.
With PTI inputs
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