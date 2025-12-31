Don’t judge by caste, wealth or language: Mohan Bhagwat's new words of wisdom

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday delivered a lecture on social harmony, urging people not to judge others by caste, wealth or language — notably leaving out religion — while asserting that the country belongs to everyone.

Addressing a Hindu Sammelan in Sonpairi village of Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district, Bhagwat said the first step towards harmony was removing feelings of separation and discrimination from one’s mind. “The entire country belongs to everyone and this spirit is true social harmony,” he said, listing several categories Indians should stop judging each other by, with religion conspicuous by its absence.

The RSS chief advocated samajik samrasta (social harmony), calling on people to treat everyone as their own. “Do not judge people by caste, wealth, language or region. The entire India is mine,” he said, leaving listeners to fill in the missing blanks themselves.

Bhagwat also offered lifestyle advice, urging families to spend at least one day a week together, eat home-cooked food, pray according to their faith and engage in what he called mangal samvad — meaningful conversations.