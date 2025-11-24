ECI begins statewide review of special electoral roll revision in Tamil Nadu

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday began a three-day review of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, chief electoral officer (CEO) and state government secretary Archana Patnaik announced.

The SIR exercise, launched on 4 November, allows citizens to file applications for inclusion, deletion, or correction of entries in the voter list until 4 December. Similar revision drives are under way in nine states and three Union Territories. Several political parties in Tamil Nadu, including the DMK, have challenged the ECI’s decision in the Supreme Court.

In a statement, the CEO said senior officials from the Election Commission would be in the state from 24 to 26 November to assess the progress of the 2025 roll revision and oversee district-level operations.

Deputy director P. Pavan and Devansh Tiwari from the commission’s media division will be in Chennai to review media coordination efforts and voter awareness campaigns linked to the revision. They will also inspect field-level survey work being undertaken as part of the process.