Poll panel tightens rules on political ads in print ahead of assembly polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued fresh guidelines mandating pre-certification of political advertisements in print media ahead of upcoming assembly elections and by-elections, in a move aimed at ensuring fair campaigning.

Under the new rules, no political party, candidate, organisation or individual will be allowed to publish advertisements in newspapers on polling day or the preceding day without prior approval from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC).

The Commission clarified that individual candidates and applicants must seek clearance from district-level MCMCs, while recognised political parties based in a state or Union Territory can approach the state-level committees for certification.

The elections, announced on March 15, will be held across Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, along with by-elections in six other states.

As per the schedule, pre-certification will be required on specific dates. For Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, which go to the polls on 9 April, advertisements published on 8 and 9 April must be cleared in advance. For Tamil Nadu, where voting will take place on 23 April, the requirement will apply to advertisements on 22 and 23 April.