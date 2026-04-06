Poll panel tightens rules on political ads in print ahead of assembly polls
Pre-certification made mandatory for poll day advertisements as watchdog steps up monitoring
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued fresh guidelines mandating pre-certification of political advertisements in print media ahead of upcoming assembly elections and by-elections, in a move aimed at ensuring fair campaigning.
Under the new rules, no political party, candidate, organisation or individual will be allowed to publish advertisements in newspapers on polling day or the preceding day without prior approval from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC).
The Commission clarified that individual candidates and applicants must seek clearance from district-level MCMCs, while recognised political parties based in a state or Union Territory can approach the state-level committees for certification.
The elections, announced on March 15, will be held across Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, along with by-elections in six other states.
As per the schedule, pre-certification will be required on specific dates. For Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, which go to the polls on 9 April, advertisements published on 8 and 9 April must be cleared in advance. For Tamil Nadu, where voting will take place on 23 April, the requirement will apply to advertisements on 22 and 23 April.
In West Bengal, which will conduct polling in two phases on 23 April and 29 April, pre-certification will be mandatory for advertisements appearing on 22 and 23 April for the first phase, and 28 and 29 April for the second phase.
The ECI has directed that applications for certification be submitted at least two days before the intended publication date, enabling committees to review content in a timely manner.
In addition, MCMCs have been instructed to maintain strict vigilance against paid news and take action wherever violations are detected.
Separately, the Commission highlighted intensified enforcement measures in poll-bound states. Since the activation of the Electronic Seizure Management System (ESMS) on 26 February, authorities have seized cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and other inducements worth more than Rs 651.51 crore.
The ECI said the scale of seizures reflects enhanced monitoring efforts aimed at ensuring free, fair and inducement-free elections.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines